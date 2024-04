Kornet logged 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 131-98 win over the Hornets.

Kornet got his sixth start of the season Friday with the Celtics resting all of their starters plus Al Horford (toe). Kornet took advantage of the opportunity, as he managed to register his first double-double of the season and the third of his career. He'll likely get the start at center for Boston's regular-season finale against Washington on Sunday.