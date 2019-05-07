Morris totaled 18 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Morris finished with a big double-double by grabbing a team-high 14 boards in Monday's loss. He's been a great source of points and rebounds, with averages of 14.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in three games prior to Monday.

