Celtics' Marcus Morris: Expected to make debut Friday
Morris (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Thunder, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Morris put in full practices with the Maine Red Claws and the Celtics this week in anticipation of making his debut, and it appears he's on track to return to action Friday after missing the first eight games of the season. It's unclear if Morris would immediately move into the starting lineup, but even if he doesn't , he'll cut into the workload of rookie Jayson Tatum, as well as perhaps Aron Baynes when the Celtics go to smaller lineups. Last season, Morris started 79 games for the Pistons and averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
