Morris finished with 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds and a block across 27 minutes in the Celtics' win over the Wizards on Friday.

Morris had a typical outing on Friday, pairing his scoring and rebounding totals with solid defense. He was one rebound shy of a double-double. He's been a reliable, if not unspectacular, fantasy option this season, averaging career highs in points (14.4) and rebounds (6.1).