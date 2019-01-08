Morris had 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) in Monday's win over the Nets.

Morris came in nursing a neck injury that kept him out of the team's previous game, but he returned to the starting lineup and scored in double figures for the seventh straight game. The veteran hit a trio of three-pointers and added four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

