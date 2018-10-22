Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will play Monday
Morris (knee) will be available Monday against the Magic, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Morris had been dealing with some knee soreness, but he's since clarified that he'll be available in his usual role off the bench. The veteran had 16 points and six rebounds in 25 minutes Saturday against the Knicks.
