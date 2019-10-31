Celtics' Marcus Smart: Pops for 19 in Wednesday's start

Smart scored 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt) while adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 win over the Bucks.

Making his first start of the year with Jaylen Brown (illness) sidelined, Smart unsurprisingly delivered his best numbers through four games, and his five three-pointers doubled his total on the young season. The 25-year-old is seeing a slightly higher workload so far with Terry Rozier no longer part of the backcourt rotation -- after averaging 27.5 minutes in 2018-19, Smart hasn't played fewer than 28 minutes in a game in 2019-20 -- but as yet the additional run hasn't translated into a significant production boost.