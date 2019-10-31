Celtics' Marcus Smart: Pops for 19 in Wednesday's start
Smart scored 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt) while adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 win over the Bucks.
Making his first start of the year with Jaylen Brown (illness) sidelined, Smart unsurprisingly delivered his best numbers through four games, and his five three-pointers doubled his total on the young season. The 25-year-old is seeing a slightly higher workload so far with Terry Rozier no longer part of the backcourt rotation -- after averaging 27.5 minutes in 2018-19, Smart hasn't played fewer than 28 minutes in a game in 2019-20 -- but as yet the additional run hasn't translated into a significant production boost.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.