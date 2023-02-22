Kabengele (personal) wasn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus Indiana, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Kabengele is available Thursday after missing the previous game due to personal reasons. However, he is unlikely to affect Boston's rotation.
