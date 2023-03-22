Kabengele registered 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes Sunday against Windy City.

Kabengele was the only member of his team to secure 10-plus rebounds, and he finished the night second in scoring behind Denzel Valentine (20 points). Kabengele is averaging an impressive 14.2 rebounds over his last fix appearances.