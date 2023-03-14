Kabengele registered 30 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 35 minutes Sunday against Long Island.

Kabengele led Maine with 30 points by shooting an impressive 69.2 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from beyond the arc. He's been nearly unstoppable in his last two contests, as he poured in 28 points and tacked on 21 boards in his squad's last game, also against Long Island.