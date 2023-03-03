Kabengele had 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 29 minutes Thursday against South Bay.

Kabengele hadn't appeared in a contest for Maine since Feb. 11 while attending to a personal matter, but he didn't show any signs of rust. He shot 54.5 percent from the field and missed a double-double by one rebound. Kabengele has been a consistent contributor throughout the regular season, scoring in double digits in all 18 appearances.