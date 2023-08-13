Kabengele has signed with AEK Athens in Greece, EuroHoops.net reports.

AEK have been making solid moves in the offseason and have added Kabengele after signing another NBA veteran in Ben McLemore. The 25-year-old spent the last four years playing for the Clippers, Cavaliers and Celtics, and he also had several stints in the G League. Ultimately, Kabengele played 55 games in the NBA and 79 in the G League, averaging 20.0 points and 10.8 rebounds with the Celtics' affiliate, Maine, last season.