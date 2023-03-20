Kabengele registered 25 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes Wednesday against the Herd.

Kabengele was one of three members of his team to put up 20-plus points, and he led the way on the glass by securing 13 rebounds. He looked strong on the offensive end in this one by drilling 56.3 percent of his attempts from the field and all four of his tries from the charity stripe.