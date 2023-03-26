Kabengele registered 29 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes Thursday against Westchester.

Kabengele drilled an impressive 70.6 percent of his attempts from the field and led the team with 16 rebounds. He's been a force on the glass of late, tallying 13 or more boards in each of his last five matchups. Kabengele will finish the 2022-23 regular-season averaging 20.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 27 appearances.