Pritchard finished with 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Pritchard led all Celtics bench players in scoring and assists while ending two dimes shy of the double-digit mark to provide an offensive lift on the Boston second unit. Pritchard has handed out at least eight assists in seven games this season, adding 20 or more points in two of those outings. He has now surpassed the 20-point mark in nine appearances, including in two straight games.