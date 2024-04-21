Pritchard will come off the bench for Sunday's Game 1 against Miami.
After starting the final two regular-season contests, Pritchard will return to his typical bench role while Jrue Holiday and Derrick White anchor the backcourt. In addition to the aforementioned guards, Boston will roll with its fully healthy starting lineup Sunday, featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.
