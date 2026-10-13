Pritchard signed a two-year, $44.2 million contract extension with the Celtics on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Pritchard's extension includes a mutual option for the 2029-30 campaign. The 28-year-old guard is coming off the best statistical year of his career, averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 steals across 32.4 minutes per game in 79 regular-season appearances (50 starts). Regardless of whether the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year starts, he figures to play a sizable role for the Jaylen Brown-less Celtics.