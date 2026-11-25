Pritchard contributed 14 points (4-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 131-116 win over the Wizards.

Pritchard operated off the bench with Derrick White back in the starting lineup, though the change didn't prevent him from attempting 14 shots. All four of his made field goals came from beyond the arc, a positive development after he went 0-for-8 from deep against Sacramento on Saturday. Pritchard has scored in double digits in nine of his last 11 appearances, so he's been a consistent producer despite his bench role. Over that stretch, he's averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while making 35.9 percent of his threes.