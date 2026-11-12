Pritchard finished Wednesday's 98-93 win over the Raptors with 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one rebound over 31 minutes.

The Celtics' offense looked sluggish on the second leg of a back-to-back set, not to mention that they were without Paul George (illness) for Wednesday's contest. Pritchard wasn't the most efficient from the field, but he led the Celtics' bench in scoring and finished third on the team in points behind Jayson Tatum (24) and Derrick White (19). Pritchard has scored in double digits in each of his last five games, and over that span he has connected on 43.8 percent of his three-point attempts on 6.4 3PA/G while averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds over 26.3 minutes.