Pritchard finished Tuesday's 123-101 win over Philadelphia with 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes.

Pritchard delivered an efficient all-around performance off the bench, connecting on four three-pointers while adding solid rebounding and playmaking production. His consistent involvement in Boston's backcourt continues to support his fantasy appeal. He's scored in double digits in a season-long four consecutive games, averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game over that stretch.