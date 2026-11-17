Pritchard racked up 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 115-105 loss to the Magic.

Pritchard had his most productive game since late October, a welcome relief for fantasy managers. While it was good to see him doing what he does best, Pritchard remains outside the top 100 this season, averaging 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per game. Assuming Boston remains relatively healthy, expect to see Pritchard flirting with top 100 value ROS.