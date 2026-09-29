Pritchard said Monday that he's focused on making incremental improvements across the board rather than dramatically changing his game heading into the 2026-27 season, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.

The veteran guard mentioned becoming more efficient while also improving his production as a scorer, facilitator, rebounder and defender. Pritchard is coming off a career year in which he averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds across 79 regular-season appearances, and he should be an even important piece of Boston's backcourt this season with Jaylen Brown out of the picture.