Pritchard is starting Friday's game against the Hornets, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The Celtics are resting their entire usual group of starters Friday, so Pritchard will enter the starting lineup for the penultimate game of the regular season. Over three starts this year, he's averaged 18.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game.