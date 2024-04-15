Pritchard recorded 38 points (15-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and 12 assists across 44 minutes during Sunday's 132-122 victory over the Wizards.

Two days after scoring a career-high 31 points, Pritchard followed that up with a 38-12-9 line Sunday. He was one rebound shy of notching the first triple-double of his career, and he played a season-high 44 minutes with the Celtics resting all of their starters plus Al Horford (rest). Pritchard ends the regular season recording career highs across most statistical categories, and in April he averaged 18.8 points on 55.9 percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists over 29.4 minutes per game.