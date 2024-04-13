Pritchard notched 31 points (14-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 131-98 victory over Charlotte.

Pritchard scored a career-high 31 points Friday and was the main guy for the Celtics with the team sitting all five of their starters plus Al Horford (toe). It was the third double-double of the season for Pritchard, and the fourth-year guard out of Oregon has played a key role off the bench for Boston this season. Pritchard is averaging 16.0 points on 52.2 percent shooting, 2.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals over 27.3 minutes per game in April.