Pritchard received a DNP-Coach's Decision in Wednesday's overtime loss at Cleveland.
Pritchard has appeared in only three of Boston's first seven games. The speedy point guard has been negatively impacted by the addition of Malcolm Brogdon, who is also coming off the bench, but has averaged 23 minutes per game. Whenever Boston decides to trade for frontcourt depth, expect to see Pritchard's name amongst the trade rumors.
