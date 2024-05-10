Pritchard notched 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Pritchard once again provide a spark off the Celtics bench in Thursday's contest, leading all Boston bench players in scoring and assists while ending as one of five Celtics in double figures in scoring in a losing effort. Pritchard has had a strong semifinals series through two games, reaching double figures in both games while playing at least 20 minutes off the bench in both contests. It will be key for the Celtics to get contributions from Pritchard and the rest of the bench this series, and we will likely continue to see Pritchard earn a large chunk of minutes on the second unit.