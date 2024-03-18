Pritchard ended with 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 assists, five rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes in Sunday's 130-104 win over Washington.

Pritchard lifted Boston on the second unit, leading all players in Sunday's contest in assists to go along with a bench-high-tying point total en route to recording the lone double-double in the contest. Pritchard set a new season high in assists, his first double-digit total of the year. He has played well off the Celtics bench as of late, recording 10 or more points in four of his last five outings.