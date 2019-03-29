Celtics' Robert Williams: Available Friday
Williams (back) is available Friday against the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Williams will be available after missing the past two games due to a back issue. His role is relatively minimal, so his return to full health shouldn't affect things much.
