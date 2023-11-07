Williams will require surgery to address bone and ligament damage to his right kneecap, and the center could be sidelined for anywhere from 2-to-3 months to the rest of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

According to Charania, Williams could be headed for season-ending surgery unless he opts for a cleanup procedure, which would still entail a multi-month absence. Williams previously underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last season and received platelet-rich plasma injections to aid his recovery. Even though Williams' latest injury is to his other knee, it's still yet another discouraging development for his long-term health outlook. With Williams out for at least the 2023 portion of the Trail Blazers' schedule and most likely well beyond that, fantasy managers in most redraft leagues can probably feel comfortable with dropping him.