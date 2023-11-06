Williams (knee) will need surgery, but it's unclear what kind of procedure is necessary or how long he'll be sidelined, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is a brutal blow for Williams, who's battled knee injuries throughout his career. Regardless of what type of surgery he opts for, it's safe to assume Williams will be sidelined until at least Christmas, if not longer, but further updates will be provided as necessary. In Williams' absence, Toumani Camara, Moses Brown and Jabari Walker are candidates for increased roles behind starting center Deandre Ayton.