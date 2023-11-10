Williams (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williams sustained a right knee injury Sunday against the Grizzlies that required surgery, and after evaluating a few different options, the big man will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season. However, he's expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. The 26-year-old averaged 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game over six appearances with his new team before suffering his injury. Toumani Camara, Moses Brown and Jabari Walker could see an uptick in usage in Williams' absence.