Williams (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Williams took a seat Monday for rest purposes, but as expected, the big man will return to action Wednesday. Across three appearances with Portland, he's averaging 7.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 steals in 23.0 minutes per game.
