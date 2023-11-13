Williams underwent successful surgery Monday to reconstruct a torn ligament in his right knee after he sustained a patellar dislocation and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

This was expected, but it's encouraging to hear the oft-injured big man's surgery was successful. Williams averaged 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game over his six appearances with the Trail Blazers before suffering the injury. In his stead, Toumani Camara, Moses Brown and Jabari Walker are candidates for increased roles behind starting center Deandre Ayton.