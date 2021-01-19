Williams (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Williams looks like he will likely return after missing three games while being placed in the league's health and safety protocols. If the 23-year-old is able to return, Boston's big-man rotation will once again be crowded with Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis also healthy. Williams is off to a nice start to the season, averaging 6.8 points on 77.4 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals across just 16.4 minutes per contest.