Williams finished Tuesday's 130-111 loss to the Wizards with four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 15 minutes.

Williams has come off the bench in all four of his appearances since returning from an eight-game absence, and he wasn't able to generate much production Tuesday while failing to record a field-goal attempt for the first time this season. Since returning, he's averaged 5.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game.