Celtics' Shane Larkin: Practices Thursday
Larkin (knee) participated in Thursday's practices but remains questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Larkin will make the trip with the team to Detroit on Friday, so it appears there is a chance he returns to the hardwood against the Pistons. The team will likely provide another update on Larkin's status Friday morning based on how he looks during shootaround.
