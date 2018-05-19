Larkin (shoulder) remains without a timetable for his return to the floor.

Larkin last dressed for the Celtics in Game 4 against the 76ers, logging just two minutes before suffering the shoulder injury. At last check, he has yet to take contact, furthering the notion that his return may not be a swift one. It's likely best to consider him out indefinitely until reports begin to suggest otherwise, leaving Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart to man the point for Boston.

