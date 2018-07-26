Larkin confirmed Thursday that he would sign a one-year, $1.8 million contract with Anadolu Efes of the Turkish Basketball Super League, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

The 25-year-old, who suited up in 54 regular-season tilts for the Celtics last season and averaged 4.3 points, 1.8 assists, 1.7 assists in 14.4 minutes per game, likely had opportunities from NBA teams to compete for a role as a depth point guard. It's less likely, however, that any offers Larkin might have received contained much guaranteed money, prompting him to head overseas for greater financial security. If Larkin shows well during his time in Europe, he might be able to secure more favorable offers stateside next summer.