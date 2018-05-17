Larkin (shoulder) has yet to take contact in practice and is still dealing with some discomfort, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

In addition to the final game of the semifinals, Larkin has now missed back-to-back contests against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury. The fact that the shoulder is still giving him pain doesn't bode well for a speedy return and unless he's cleared for contact in the next couple of games, Larkin should be considered doubtful for Game 3 on Saturday. Look for official confirmation on his availability to be released on game day, but at this point, there appears to be a decent chance Larkin misses a couple more outings.