Coach Brad Stevens said he does not expect Larkin (shoulder) to be available for Friday's Game 6 against Cleveland. "He's progressing," Stevens said, "but I don't think he'll be available for [Game 6] or for the next."

The reserve guard played key minutes off the bench in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but he's been nursing a sprained left shoulder, and Friday will mark his seventh consecutive absence. Given Stevens' quote, it seems unlikely that Larkin would be available for Sunday's Game 7 (if necessary), but he could return for the NBA Finals, should the Celtics close out the Cavs.