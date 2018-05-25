Celtics' Shane Larkin: Likely out for Game 6
Coach Brad Stevens said he does not expect Larkin (shoulder) to be available for Friday's Game 6 against Cleveland. "He's progressing," Stevens said, "but I don't think he'll be available for [Game 6] or for the next."
The reserve guard played key minutes off the bench in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but he's been nursing a sprained left shoulder, and Friday will mark his seventh consecutive absence. Given Stevens' quote, it seems unlikely that Larkin would be available for Sunday's Game 7 (if necessary), but he could return for the NBA Finals, should the Celtics close out the Cavs.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Ruled out for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Doubtful for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: No timetable for return•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Yet to take contact•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Out for Games 1 and 2, likely out whole series•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Celtics hoping he can return this series•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....