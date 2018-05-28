Celtics' Shane Larkin: Not available for Game 7
Larkin (shoulder) is feeling good, but he won't play Sunday against the Cavaliers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Larkin won't be available for the series finale as he continues to deal with a shoulder "sprain, partially torn ligament." Additionally, Larkin would be putting himself at risk to play in the NBA Finals should the Celtics beat the Cavaliers on Sunday, seeing as he could require an operation if he takes a significant hit on his left shoulder within the next six weeks. Despite this, he's been working in practice with coaches hitting him with pads in order to build up a pain tolerance so that he'll be able to play should Boston make it to the next round.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Likely out for Game 6•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Ruled out for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Doubtful for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: No timetable for return•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Yet to take contact•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Out for Games 1 and 2, likely out whole series•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....