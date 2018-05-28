Larkin (shoulder) is feeling good, but he won't play Sunday against the Cavaliers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Larkin won't be available for the series finale as he continues to deal with a shoulder "sprain, partially torn ligament." Additionally, Larkin would be putting himself at risk to play in the NBA Finals should the Celtics beat the Cavaliers on Sunday, seeing as he could require an operation if he takes a significant hit on his left shoulder within the next six weeks. Despite this, he's been working in practice with coaches hitting him with pads in order to build up a pain tolerance so that he'll be able to play should Boston make it to the next round.