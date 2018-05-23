Celtics' Shane Larkin: Ruled out for Game 5
Larkin (shoulder) is out for Wednesday's Game 5 against Cleveland.
As expected, Larkin won't participate in Wednesday's tilt and remains doubtful to return during the series. That said, his next chance to take the floor will arrive Friday, when the team travels back to Cleveland for Game 6.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Doubtful for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: No timetable for return•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Yet to take contact•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Out for Games 1 and 2, likely out whole series•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Celtics hoping he can return this series•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Likely out indefinitely•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....