Celtics' Shane Larkin: Doubtful for Game 5
Larkin (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Cavaliers, but still has a chance of returning at some point during the series.
Larkin remains without an official timetable for a return, but is relatively close to getting back to game action. He last suited up for Game 4 against the Sixers -- the game in which he hurt his shoulder. Assuming he doesn't see the floor Wednesday, his next chance to play comes Friday.
