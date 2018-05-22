Larkin (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Cavaliers, but still has a chance of returning at some point during the series.

Larkin remains without an official timetable for a return, but is relatively close to getting back to game action. He last suited up for Game 4 against the Sixers -- the game in which he hurt his shoulder. Assuming he doesn't see the floor Wednesday, his next chance to play comes Friday.