Larkin remains on a restriction of 15-to-17 minutes, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

Larkin has seen the floor in two of the Celtics' last four games, most notably logging 17 minutes Sunday against the Pacers when Kyrie Irving (knee) left the game early. With Irving slated to sit out at least a few games, Larkin should continue to see minutes in the mid-teens until he's cleared for a full workload. That means Larkin's fantasy upside remains very limited and he likely shouldn't be relied upon in season-long or DFS contests. Terry Rozier will be the main beneficiary of Irving's likely absence.