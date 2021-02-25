Thompson totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's loss against the Hawks.

The 13 rebounds were tops for Thompson this season and he has now posted back-to-back games with double-digit boards for the second time this season. He has seen spurts in the starting lineup as well as periods of time in which he comes off the bench. In his latest round of starts, Thompson is averaging 12.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 26.7 minutes per game.