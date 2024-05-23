Tillman (personal) is available for Thursday's Game 2 against the Pacers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

The reserve big has seen limited action throughout the playoffs, appearing in just three games -- one against Miami and two against Cleveland. With Kristaps Porzingis (calf) expected to be sidelined until at least Game 4, Al Horford has been seeing extended minutes. It's possible Tillman will be thrown into action in hopes of giving Horford some more rest time.