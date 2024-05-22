Tillman (personal) is questionable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers on Thursday, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tillman missed the series opener Tuesday, and while his availability for Thursday's contest is uncertain, his absence shouldn't impact the rotation, as he's featured just three times in the current postseason. Al Horford and Luke Kornet should continue to handle the minutes at center for Boston regardless of whether Tillman returns Thursday or not.