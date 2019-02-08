Delgado played 14 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Clippers' 116-92 loss to the Pacers, contributing three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal.

After trading away nearly half their roster in a 24-hour span, the Clippers were down to just 10 available players Thursday while waiting for the new imports to arrive. Those extensive absences allowed Delgado to dress for the first time all season, with the rookie playing some backup center minutes in his NBA debut. While he'll move up in the pecking order one spot with Marcin Gortat and Boban Marjanovic now out of town, Delgado still ranks fourth on the Clippers' center depth chart behind Montrezl Harrell, the newly acquired Ivica Zubac and Johnathan Motley. Expect Delgado to move back to the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers if Zubac is ready to make his team debut Saturday in Boston.