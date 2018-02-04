Clippers' Austin Rivers: Remains sidelined Monday

Rivers (heel) won't be available for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

It's believed that Rivers is closing in on a return from the bruised right heel that has sidelined him since Dec. 29, but the Clippers have yet to issue a formal timetable for the sixth-year guard's return. With the Clippers bringing aboard two high-minute regulars in Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris in the trade that sent Blake Griffin to the Pistons and Danilo Gallinari (hip) having recently returned from a lengthy absence, Rivers is unlikely to see the heavy playing time nor the high usage he enjoyed prior to going down with the heel injury.